Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) was $2.11 for the day, down -1.86% from the previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. CLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLNE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.39 and its Current Ratio is at 2.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

On October 03, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

On September 05, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.50.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on September 05, 2023, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 18 ’25 when Corbus Barclay sold 105,300 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 276,928 led to the insider holds 1,061,248 shares of the business.

Corbus Barclay bought 105,300 shares of CLNE for $276,700 on Sep 18 ’25. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, Littlefair Andrew J, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 250,000 shares for $2.25 each. As a result, the insider received 562,500 and left with 1,494,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLNE now has a Market Capitalization of 462725056 and an Enterprise Value of 626734144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.486 whereas that against EBITDA is 96.51.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLNE is 2.33, which has changed by -0.20664209 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has reached a high of $3.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.84%.

Shares Statistics:

CLNE traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 1322250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 219.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.38M. Insiders hold about 35.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.92% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNE as of 1761868800 were 7946838 with a Short Ratio of 5.65, compared to 1759190400 on 8170967. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7946838 and a Short% of Float of 4.8800003.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) is currently in the spotlight, with 3.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.7M to a low estimate of $92.38M. As of. The current estimate, Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s year-ago sales were $109.33MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $98M. There is a high estimate of $123M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.28M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $423.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $413.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $415.87MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $495.9M and the low estimate is $363.96M.