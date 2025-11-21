Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Navient Corp (NAVI)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) was $11.51 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $11.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. NAVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.4.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NAVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.98.

On January 21, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.

On September 30, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on September 30, 2024, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAVI now has a Market Capitalization of 1144451328 and an Enterprise Value of 46916300800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 105.906.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAVI is 1.31, which has changed by -0.21969187 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAVI has reached a high of $16.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.23%.

Shares Statistics:

NAVI traded an average of 781.88K shares per day over the past three months and 648290 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.85M. Insiders hold about 2.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.22% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVI as of 1761868800 were 7613480 with a Short Ratio of 9.74, compared to 1759190400 on 7421615. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7613480 and a Short% of Float of 34.06.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, NAVI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.054935623. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.14.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Navient Corp (NAVI) is underway, with the input of 8.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $169M to a low estimate of $131M. As of. The current estimate, Navient Corp’s year-ago sales were $134MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $149M. There is a high estimate of $167M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $673M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $552M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $588.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $602.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $701M and the low estimate is $536M.