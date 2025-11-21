Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Torm Plc (TRMD)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) was $21.97 for the day, down -3.98% from the previous closing price of $22.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. TRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRMD now has a Market Capitalization of 2225967360 and an Enterprise Value of 2932339968. As of this moment, Torm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.269 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.585.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRMD is -0.03, which has changed by 0.053892255 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRMD has reached a high of $24.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.33%.

Shares Statistics:

TRMD traded an average of 623.51K shares per day over the past three months and 607060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.31M. Insiders hold about 41.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.93% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMD as of 1761868800 were 1271630 with a Short Ratio of 2.04, compared to 1759190400 on 2031171. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1271630 and a Short% of Float of 2.22.