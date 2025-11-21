Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) was $69.31 for the day, down -2.02% from the previous closing price of $70.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. WH stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.1373 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $101.

Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $115.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Cash Paul F sold 36,379 shares for $71.66 per share. The transaction valued at 2,606,919 led to the insider holds 39,123 shares of the business.

Paul Cash bought 36,379 shares of WH for $2,605,100 on Nov 14 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Ballotti Geoffrey A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 26,603 shares for $88.57 each. As a result, the insider received 2,356,186 and left with 473,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WH now has a Market Capitalization of 5292251136 and an Enterprise Value of 7793505280. As of this moment, Wyndham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.427 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.611.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WH is 0.78, which has changed by -0.26610643 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WH has reached a high of $113.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.44%.

Shares Statistics:

WH traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1119150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.83M. Insiders hold about 2.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.05% stake in the company. Shares short for WH as of 1761868800 were 5645732 with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 1759190400 on 4588430. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5645732 and a Short% of Float of 9.950000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.61, WH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.61. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022759402. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.62 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.55. EPS for the following year is $5.07, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $5.62 and $4.79.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $351M to a low estimate of $330.5M. As of. The current estimate, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $341MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $324.67M. There is a high estimate of $334M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $312M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.47B.

