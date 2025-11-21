Gaining Ground: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Closes Lower at 15.34, Down -2.79

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) closed at $15.34 in the last session, down -2.79% from day before closing price of $15.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. AMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

On October 07, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $48.

On December 06, 2023, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $85.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on December 06, 2023, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 ’25 when WHEAT DOUGLAS D bought 512 shares for $23.50 per share.

WHEAT DOUGLAS D bought 40,000 shares of AMN for $1,069,600 on Mar 17 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMN now has a Market Capitalization of 589267392 and an Enterprise Value of 1421528448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.523 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.909.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMN is 0.26, which has changed by -0.38599223 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has reached a high of $30.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.38%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMN traded on average about 984.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1716810 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.16M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.24% stake in the company. Shares short for AMN as of 1761868800 were 2320262 with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 1759190400 on 2370824. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2320262 and a Short% of Float of 8.49.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) is currently in the spotlight, with 9.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $723.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $726.19M to a low estimate of $722.1M. As of. The current estimate, AMN Healthcare Services Inc’s year-ago sales were $734.71MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $634.91M. There is a high estimate of $642.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $628.18M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.51B.