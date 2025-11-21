Gaining Ground: Camtek Ltd (CAMT) Closes Lower at 94.56, Down -5.48

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT) closed at $94.56 in the last session, down -5.48% from day before closing price of $100.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. CAMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.5.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.52 and its Current Ratio is at 7.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

On August 06, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $95.

On July 02, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 02, 2025, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Geva-Dvash Orit bought 4,018 shares for $81.74 per share.

Eisenberg Moshe bought 8,504 shares of CAMT for $749,458 on Aug 14 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Langer Ram, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,321 shares for $86.53 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAMT now has a Market Capitalization of 4327656960 and an Enterprise Value of 4207274240. As of this moment, Camtek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 106.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.302.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAMT is 1.62, which has changed by 0.3248576 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAMT has reached a high of $129.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAMT traded on average about 517.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 599500 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.27M. Insiders hold about 36.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.46% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMT as of 1761868800 were 4097252 with a Short Ratio of 7.92, compared to 1759190400 on 4684180. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4097252 and a Short% of Float of 14.479999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Camtek Ltd (CAMT) is currently being evaluated by a team of 10.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $127M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127M to a low estimate of $127M. As of. The current estimate, Camtek Ltd’s year-ago sales were $117.29MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.26M. There is a high estimate of $116.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $495M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $494.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $494.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.23MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $521.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $534.8M and the low estimate is $482.6M.