Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) closed at $25.15 in the last session, down -2.18% from day before closing price of $25.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. SBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.135.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBS now has a Market Capitalization of 17177485312 and an Enterprise Value of 40849608704. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.179 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.318.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SBS is 0.77, which has changed by 0.5432173 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $27.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.74%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBS traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1281490 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 683.50M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.16% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of 1761868800 were 3120434 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1759190400 on 2834809. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3120434 and a Short% of Float of 0.6799999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SBS is 0.64, which was 3.73 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14507975. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93. The current Payout Ratio is 21.00% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-04-30 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.04B to a low estimate of $5.58B. As of. The current estimate, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR’s year-ago sales were $7.84BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.49B. There is a high estimate of $6.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.25B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.15BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.9B and the low estimate is $24.5B.