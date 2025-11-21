Gaining Ground: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) Closes Lower at 72.83, Down -1.05

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYT) closed at $72.83 in the last session, down -1.05% from day before closing price of $73.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. MMYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.5654.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MMYT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91.

On December 27, 2024, BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $119 to $130.

Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 21, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when RAJESH MAGOW bought 15,000 shares for $98.23 per share.

RAJESH MAGOW bought 30,000 shares of MMYT for $3,105,000 on Aug 22 ’25. On May 27 ’25, another insider, RAJESH MAGOW, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $105.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMYT now has a Market Capitalization of 6929584640 and an Enterprise Value of 7772987904. As of this moment, MakeMyTrip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 111.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 65.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.688 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.762.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MMYT is 0.72, which has changed by -0.32901812 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MMYT has reached a high of $123.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.44%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MMYT traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 945520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.89M. Insiders hold about 21.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.78% stake in the company. Shares short for MMYT as of 1761868800 were 4743580 with a Short Ratio of 4.63, compared to 1759190400 on 4814291. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4743580 and a Short% of Float of 6.4399999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $307.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $314.44M to a low estimate of $301.07M. As of. The current estimate, MakeMyTrip Ltd’s year-ago sales were $270.44MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $289.83M. There is a high estimate of $306.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273.53M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.29B.