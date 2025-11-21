Gaining Ground: Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Closes Lower at 27.75, Down -2.80

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) closed at $27.75 in the last session, down -2.80% from day before closing price of $28.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.01 million shares were traded. SONY stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.765.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SONY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Ahuja Ravi bought 41,500 shares for $29.15 per share.

Stringer Robert Adrian bought 33,906 shares of SONY for $861,672 on Jul 03 ’25. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Ahuja Ravi, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 39,388 shares for $25.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONY now has a Market Capitalization of 165552340992 and an Enterprise Value of 608539377664. As of this moment, Sony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.046 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.305.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SONY is 0.97, which has changed by 0.49711585 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SONY has reached a high of $30.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.11%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SONY traded on average about 4.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4389200 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.98B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.98B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SONY as of 1761868800 were 6101042 with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 1759190400 on 7962989. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6101042 and a Short% of Float of 0.1.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SONY is 0.07, which was 22.5 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78809106. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58. The current Payout Ratio is 7.87% for SONY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-10-09 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.66T. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.84T to a low estimate of $3.52T. As of. The current estimate, Sony Group Corporation ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.41TFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.83T. There is a high estimate of $3.07T for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.62T.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.65T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.88T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.15T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $480.92BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.59T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.7T and the low estimate is $11.65T.