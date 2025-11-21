Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 15.17, Down -0.85

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) was $15.17 for the day, down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $15.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.05 million shares were traded. GPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.105.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

On October 09, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Yost Joseph P sold 30,000 shares for $22.72 per share. The transaction valued at 681,600 led to the insider holds 255,203 shares of the business.

Yost Joseph P bought 30,000 shares of GPK for $681,544 on Aug 25 ’25. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, MARTENS PHILIP R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 56,737 shares for $21.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,239,136 and left with 33,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPK now has a Market Capitalization of 4494092800 and an Enterprise Value of 10313017344. As of this moment, Graphic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.198 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.894.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPK is 0.66, which has changed by -0.46893442 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPK has reached a high of $30.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.60%.

Shares Statistics:

GPK traded an average of 4.47M shares per day over the past three months and 5377870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 295.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 290.68M. Insiders hold about 1.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.69% stake in the company. Shares short for GPK as of 1761868800 were 24488666 with a Short Ratio of 5.48, compared to 1759190400 on 23939412. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24488666 and a Short% of Float of 10.69.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.43, GPK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.43. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028104575. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 18.55% for GPK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-01-03 when the company split stock in a 9:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) reflects the collective analysis of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07B to a low estimate of $2B. As of. The current estimate, Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s year-ago sales were $2.1BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.06B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.81BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.69B and the low estimate is $8.39B.