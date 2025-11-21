Halliburton Co (HAL)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 25.62, Down -3.17

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Halliburton Co’s stock clocked out at $25.62, down -3.17% from its previous closing price of $26.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.53 million shares were traded. HAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rothschild & Co Redburn on November 03, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On October 22, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $31.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Richard Mark sold 160,000 shares for $27.77 per share. The transaction valued at 4,443,200 led to the insider holds 452,374 shares of the business.

Richard Mark bought 160,000 shares of HAL for $4,443,200 on Nov 12 ’25. On May 29 ’25, another insider, Weiss Janet L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,550 shares for $19.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 169,162 and bolstered with 18,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAL now has a Market Capitalization of 21843666944 and an Enterprise Value of 28853440512. As of this moment, Halliburton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.303 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.878.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAL is 0.81, which has changed by -0.16975212 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has reached a high of $32.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.29%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HAL traded 12.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9519030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 843.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 837.89M. Insiders hold about 0.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.89% stake in the company. Shares short for HAL as of 1761868800 were 20349130 with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 1759190400 on 25945162. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20349130 and a Short% of Float of 3.2199999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, HAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02569917. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 24.01% for HAL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-07-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Halliburton Co (HAL) reflects the collective analysis of 17.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $5.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.46B to a low estimate of $5.17B. As of. The current estimate, Halliburton Co’s year-ago sales were $5.61BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.25B. There is a high estimate of $5.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.97B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.94BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.03B and the low estimate is $20.66B.