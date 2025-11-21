Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX)’s Day in Review: Closing at 6.93, Down by -3.88

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $7.21 in the prior trading day, Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) closed at $6.93, down -3.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. HIMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.905.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HIMX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.42 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on May 09, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.80.

On August 11, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMX now has a Market Capitalization of 1212149888 and an Enterprise Value of 1584832256. As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.829 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.483.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIMX is 1.92, which has changed by 0.37595415 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $13.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.55%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1231380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 174.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.40M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.63% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of 1761868800 were 3514926 with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 1759190400 on 4722503. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3514926 and a Short% of Float of 2.6700001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HIMX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.0, compared to 0.37 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $199.16M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $199.16M to a low estimate of $199.16M. As of. The current estimate, Himax Technologies ADR’s year-ago sales were $237.22MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.79M. There is a high estimate of $197M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.59M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $834.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $828.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $906.8MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $943.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $838.26M.

