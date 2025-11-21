In the Green: Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Closes at $111.54, Up/Down -2.53% from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed at $111.54 down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $114.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.18 million shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Airbnb Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On September 30, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $151.

Truist Downgraded its Hold to Sell on May 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $106.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when BALOGH ARISTOTLE N bought 600 shares for $114.51 per share.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 600 shares of ABNB for $72,828 on Nov 13 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 194,806 shares after completing the transaction at $121.38 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Gebbia Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 236,000 shares for $120.66 each. As a result, the insider received 28,474,625 and left with 232,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABNB now has a Market Capitalization of 68288765952 and an Enterprise Value of 59984666624. As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.023 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.726.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABNB is 1.13, which has changed by -0.14122766 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $163.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABNB has traded an average of 4.77M shares per day and 6029430 over the past ten days. A total of 427.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 416.50M. Insiders hold about 31.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.53% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of 1761868800 were 18046972 with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1759190400 on 21167430. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18046972 and a Short% of Float of 4.33.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 31.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 36.0 analysts recommending between $5.31 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 35 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.77B to a low estimate of $2.65B. As of. The current estimate, Airbnb Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.48BFor the next quarter, 35 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.52B. There is a high estimate of $2.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.1BBased on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.84B and the low estimate is $13.06B.

