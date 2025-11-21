In the Green: Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) Closes at $68.81, Up/Down -0.64% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) closed at $68.81 down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $69.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. KTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.78.

For a deeper understanding of Kontoor Brands Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.76.

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on October 17, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On October 15, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when ALKIRE JOSEPH A sold 3,000 shares for $72.35 per share. The transaction valued at 217,063 led to the insider holds 25,126 shares of the business.

ALKIRE JOSEPH A bought 3,000 shares of KTB for $217,063 on Nov 10 ’25. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Waldron Thomas E., who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 8,333 shares for $84.05 each.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTB now has a Market Capitalization of 3825396224 and an Enterprise Value of 5243405312. As of this moment, Kontoor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.363.

The Beta on a monthly basis for KTB is 1.22, which has changed by -0.21172452 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KTB has reached a high of $96.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.47%.

For the past three months, KTB has traded an average of 588.94K shares per day and 516840 over the past ten days. A total of 55.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.70M. Insiders hold about 1.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.36% stake in the company. Shares short for KTB as of 1761868800 were 2644263 with a Short Ratio of 4.49, compared to 1759190400 on 2745493. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2644263 and a Short% of Float of 6.550000000000001.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KTB is 2.08, from 2.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0300361. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.35.

The current market rating for Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) reflects the collective analysis of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $5.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.49. EPS for the following year is $6.02, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $5.79.

A total of 7 analysts believe the company's revenue will be $975.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $981.6M to a low estimate of $957M. The current estimate, Kontoor Brands Inc's year-ago sales were $699.28M. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $799.09M. There is a high estimate of $820M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $757.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.61BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $3.42B.