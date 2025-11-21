In the Green: LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Closes at $9.02, Up/Down -1.20% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) closed at $9.02 down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $9.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.61 million shares were traded. LZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LegalZoom.com Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On August 08, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $12.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on May 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Miller Nicole sold 23,506 shares for $9.63 per share. The transaction valued at 226,363 led to the insider holds 868,627 shares of the business.

Watson Noel Bertram sold 15,000 shares of LZ for $143,462 on Nov 18 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer & CFO now owns 1,551,582 shares after completing the transaction at $9.56 per share. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Watson Noel Bertram, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $9.63 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LZ now has a Market Capitalization of 1625849472 and an Enterprise Value of 1395999488. As of this moment, LegalZoom.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.919 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LZ is 1.24, which has changed by 0.17654634 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LZ has reached a high of $12.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.73%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LZ has traded an average of 2.27M shares per day and 2768020 over the past ten days. A total of 179.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.55M. Insiders hold about 33.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.07% stake in the company. Shares short for LZ as of 1761868800 were 11781280 with a Short Ratio of 5.19, compared to 1759190400 on 13466079. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11781280 and a Short% of Float of 9.67.

Earnings Estimates

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 9.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $185.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $186M to a low estimate of $184.1M. As of. The current estimate, LegalZoom.com Inc’s year-ago sales were $161.71MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.17M. There is a high estimate of $204.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $751.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $749.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $750.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $681.88MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $802.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $832.09M and the low estimate is $783M.