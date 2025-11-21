In the Green: Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) Closes at $0.9, Up/Down -13.45% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) closed at $0.9 down -13.45% from its previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. KITT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nauticus Robotics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.19 and its Current Ratio is at 0.21.

On October 06, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 ’25 when GIBSON JOHN W JR sold 6,919 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 7,680 led to the insider holds 107,132 shares of the business.

GIBSON JOHN W JR sold 3,190 shares of KITT for $19,236 on Jan 06 ’25. The Interim CEO now owns 94,606 shares after completing the transaction at $6.03 per share. On Dec 10 ’24, another insider, Hay Victoria, who serves as the Interim CFO of the company, sold 359 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider received 384 and left with 753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KITT now has a Market Capitalization of 5133902 and an Enterprise Value of 39686000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.464 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.804.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KITT is -0.11, which has changed by -0.8909853 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KITT has reached a high of $54.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -63.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -87.77%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KITT has traded an average of 2.07M shares per day and 581020 over the past ten days. A total of 13.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.82M. Insiders hold about 42.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.98% stake in the company. Shares short for KITT as of 1761868800 were 1212466 with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 1759190400 on 674664. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1212466 and a Short% of Float of 24.72.