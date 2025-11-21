In the Green: Okta Inc (OKTA) Closes at $78.32, Up/Down -2.21% from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) closed at $78.32 down -2.21% from its previous closing price of $80.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Okta Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

On August 27, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $132 to $112.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Schwartz Larissa sold 1,318 shares for $85.26 per share. The transaction valued at 112,373 led to the insider holds 36,519 shares of the business.

LARISSA N SCHWARTZ bought 1,318 shares of OKTA for $112,999 on Nov 11 ’25. On Oct 08 ’25, another insider, Schwartz Larissa, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,318 shares for $91.65 each. As a result, the insider received 120,795 and left with 37,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OKTA now has a Market Capitalization of 13806710784 and an Enterprise Value of 12200735744. As of this moment, Okta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.416 whereas that against EBITDA is 72.194.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OKTA is 0.80, which has changed by 0.06149769 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $127.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OKTA has traded an average of 2.89M shares per day and 1801950 over the past ten days. A total of 168.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.52M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.82% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of 1761868800 were 6062672 with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 1759190400 on 5540710. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6062672 and a Short% of Float of 4.03.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Okta Inc (OKTA) reflects the combined expertise of 43.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 42.0 analysts recommending between $4.04 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 41 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $730.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $745.1M to a low estimate of $728M. As of. The current estimate, Okta Inc’s year-ago sales were $665MFor the next quarter, 41 analysts are estimating revenue of $738.65M. There is a high estimate of $768.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $732.62M.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.61BBased on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $3.08B.