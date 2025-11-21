Insider’s View: Deciphering Allied Gold Corp (AAUC)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Allied Gold Corp (NYSE: AAUC) closed at $16.04 in the last session, down -4.07% from day before closing price of $16.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. AAUC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAUC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAUC now has a Market Capitalization of 1988960128 and an Enterprise Value of 1952621952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.817 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.396.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AAUC is -0.86, which has changed by 1.2982817 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AAUC has reached a high of $20.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.10%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAUC traded on average about 324.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 475400 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.35M. Insiders hold about 23.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AAUC as of 1761868800 were 850450 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1759190400 on 866787.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAUC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $730.38MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $1.62B.