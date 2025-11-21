Insider’s View: Deciphering California Resources Corporation (CRC)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) closed at $46.12 in the last session, down -3.01% from day before closing price of $47.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.05 million shares were traded. CRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

On May 30, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Roby William B bought 467 shares for $47.62 per share. The transaction valued at 22,227 led to the insider holds 57,179 shares of the business.

Leon Francisco bought 5,425 shares of CRC for $258,816 on Nov 12 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 304,834 shares after completing the transaction at $47.71 per share. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, IKAV Energy Inc., who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 115,906 shares for $47.87 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRC now has a Market Capitalization of 3860794112 and an Enterprise Value of 4884502528. As of this moment, California’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.394 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.189.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRC is 1.13, which has changed by -0.20191342 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRC has reached a high of $60.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.44%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRC traded on average about 974.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 963330 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 83.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.05M. Insiders hold about 12.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.25% stake in the company. Shares short for CRC as of 1761868800 were 2845151 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1759190400 on 3533990. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2845151 and a Short% of Float of 5.37.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of California Resources Corporation (CRC) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.79 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $3.27, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.23 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $791.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $808.8M to a low estimate of $771M. As of. The current estimate, California Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $877MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $888.08M. There is a high estimate of $930.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $822M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.2BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.38B.