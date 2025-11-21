Insider’s View: Deciphering CryoPort Inc (CYRX)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) closed at $8.37 in the last session, down -1.06% from day before closing price of $8.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. CYRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.01 and its Current Ratio is at 15.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Hariri Robert J sold 25,000 shares for $9.71 per share. The transaction valued at 242,738 led to the insider holds 51,275 shares of the business.

ROBERT HARIRI bought 25,000 shares of CYRX for $242,738 on Sep 11 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Hariri Robert J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $8.60 each. As a result, the insider received 43,000 and left with 26,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYRX now has a Market Capitalization of 419076736 and an Enterprise Value of 273403936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.121 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYRX is 1.53, which has changed by 0.29754603 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYRX has reached a high of $11.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.41%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYRX traded on average about 657.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 553150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.81M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.97% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRX as of 1761868800 were 3138924 with a Short Ratio of 4.77, compared to 1759190400 on 2794880. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3138924 and a Short% of Float of 7.470000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of CryoPort Inc (CYRX) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $42.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.42M to a low estimate of $41.7M. As of. The current estimate, CryoPort Inc’s year-ago sales were $59.53MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.54M. There is a high estimate of $45.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $172.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $228.38MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.24M and the low estimate is $186.2M.