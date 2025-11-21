Insider’s View: Deciphering Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) closed at $478.43 in the last session, down -1.78% from day before closing price of $487.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25.57 million shares were traded. MSFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $493.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $476.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MSFT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $650 to $625.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when SMITH BRADFORD L sold 38,500 shares for $518.64 per share. The transaction valued at 19,967,707 led to the insider holds 461,597 shares of the business.

BRADFORD SMITH bought 38,500 shares of MSFT for $19,967,705 on Nov 03 ’25. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, Nadella Satya, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 149,205 shares for $504.78 each. As a result, the insider received 75,315,121 and left with 790,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSFT now has a Market Capitalization of 3556249698304 and an Enterprise Value of 3638822699008. As of this moment, Microsoft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.385 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.863.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSFT is 1.08, which has changed by 0.17983866 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSFT has reached a high of $555.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $344.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.60%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MSFT traded on average about 21.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25193270 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.32B. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MSFT as of 1761868800 were 52549516 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1759190400 on 54926474. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 52549516 and a Short% of Float of 0.70999996.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MSFT is 3.40, which was 3.4 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0069928635. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.8. The current Payout Ratio is 24.34% for MSFT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-20. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-02-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a result of the insights provided by 32.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.92, with high estimates of $4.18 and low estimates of $3.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.07 and $14.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.69. EPS for the following year is $18.63, with 42.0 analysts recommending between $20.4 and $16.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 41 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $80.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.66B to a low estimate of $78.58B. As of. The current estimate, Microsoft Corporation’s year-ago sales were $69.63BFor the next quarter, 41 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.25B. There is a high estimate of $83.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.7B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.72BBased on 53 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $375.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $403.8B and the low estimate is $354.04B.