Insider’s View: Deciphering Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) closed at $38.55 in the last session, down -2.03% from day before closing price of $39.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. PZZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PZZA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 28, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

On October 06, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PZZA now has a Market Capitalization of 1264032000 and an Enterprise Value of 2191780864. As of this moment, Papa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.051 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.097.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PZZA is 1.19, which has changed by -0.17781025 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PZZA has reached a high of $55.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.22%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PZZA traded on average about 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2658040 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.38M. Insiders hold about 1.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.09% stake in the company. Shares short for PZZA as of 1761868800 were 2801592 with a Short Ratio of 1.63, compared to 1759190400 on 4341177. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2801592 and a Short% of Float of 11.690000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PZZA is 1.84, which was 1.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04675985. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 72.48% for PZZA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-12-30 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $519.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $567.5M to a low estimate of $497.5M. As of. The current estimate, Papa John’s International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $530.77MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $506.32M. There is a high estimate of $539.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $489.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PZZA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $1.96B.