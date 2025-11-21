Investor’s Delight: Honda Motor ADR (HMC) Closes Weak at 28.48, Down -2.90

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) was $28.48 for the day, down -2.90% from the previous closing price of $29.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. HMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMC now has a Market Capitalization of 36953276416 and an Enterprise Value of 8466558615552. As of this moment, Honda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.393 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.058.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HMC is 0.41, which has changed by 0.11818528 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HMC has reached a high of $34.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.35%.

Shares Statistics:

HMC traded an average of 874.23K shares per day over the past three months and 1035930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.30B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.24% stake in the company. Shares short for HMC as of 1761868800 were 2661655 with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 1759190400 on 3681689. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2661655 and a Short% of Float of 0.21.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.5117626. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.89. The current Payout Ratio is 31.88% for HMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2002-01-10 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $4.13, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $4.13 and $4.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.76T to a low estimate of $5.1T. As of. The current estimate, Honda Motor ADR’s year-ago sales were $5.53TFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.29T. There is a high estimate of $5.5T for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5T.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.6T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.82T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.29T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6TBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.9T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.02T and the low estimate is $20.59T.

