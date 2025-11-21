Investor’s Delight: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Closes Weak at 169.67, Down -2.83

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) was $169.67 for the day, down -2.83% from the previous closing price of $174.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. KEYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $179.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KEYS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.79 and its Current Ratio is at 3.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On November 11, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $220.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 ’25 when Estrada Ingrid A sold 2,000 shares for $173.98 per share. The transaction valued at 347,960 led to the insider holds 106,590 shares of the business.

POOLE LISA M. sold 142 shares of KEYS for $24,646 on Sep 17 ’25. The VP and Controller now owns 4,646 shares after completing the transaction at $173.56 per share. On Sep 17 ’25, another insider, Estrada Ingrid A, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $173.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEYS now has a Market Capitalization of 29201711104 and an Enterprise Value of 30135820288. As of this moment, Keysight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.748 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.261.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KEYS is 1.21, which has changed by 0.024526238 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KEYS has reached a high of $187.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $121.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.25%.

Shares Statistics:

KEYS traded an average of 1.11M shares per day over the past three months and 1036540 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.47M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KEYS as of 1761868800 were 3809045 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1759190400 on 2916329. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3809045 and a Short% of Float of 2.86.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 14.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.14 and $7.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.07. EPS for the following year is $7.81, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $8.01 and $7.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of. The current estimate, Keysight Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.29BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.98BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.09B and the low estimate is $5.52B.