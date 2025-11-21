Investor’s Delight: News Corp (NWSA) Closes Weak at 24.8, Down -0.68

Abby Carey

Companies

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) was $24.8 for the day, down -0.68% from the previous closing price of $24.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.2 million shares were traded. NWSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.785.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NWSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

On January 10, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2025, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when MFT SH Family Trust sold 38,335,059 shares for $33.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,274,725,356 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

DeGrazio Marygrace sold 10,582 shares of NWSA for $316,825 on Aug 15 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 21,722 shares after completing the transaction at $29.94 per share. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Allen Ruth, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 19,968 shares for $29.44 each. As a result, the insider received 587,930 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWSA now has a Market Capitalization of 14498082816 and an Enterprise Value of 15349884928. As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.806 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.371.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NWSA is 0.98, which has changed by -0.15470546 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NWSA has reached a high of $31.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.72%.

Shares Statistics:

NWSA traded an average of 4.02M shares per day over the past three months and 4714700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 376.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 374.29M. Insiders hold about 33.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.85% stake in the company. Shares short for NWSA as of 1761868800 were 11190323 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1759190400 on 8766160. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11190323 and a Short% of Float of 2.9899999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.2, NWSA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008009612. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.9.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.31B to a low estimate of $2.28B. As of. The current estimate, News Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.24BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.06B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.45BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.26B and the low estimate is $8.84B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.