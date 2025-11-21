Investor’s Delight: News Corp (NWSA) Closes Weak at 24.8, Down -0.68

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) was $24.8 for the day, down -0.68% from the previous closing price of $24.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.2 million shares were traded. NWSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.785.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NWSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

On January 10, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2025, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when MFT SH Family Trust sold 38,335,059 shares for $33.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,274,725,356 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

DeGrazio Marygrace sold 10,582 shares of NWSA for $316,825 on Aug 15 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 21,722 shares after completing the transaction at $29.94 per share. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Allen Ruth, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 19,968 shares for $29.44 each. As a result, the insider received 587,930 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWSA now has a Market Capitalization of 14498082816 and an Enterprise Value of 15349884928. As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.806 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.371.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NWSA is 0.98, which has changed by -0.15470546 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NWSA has reached a high of $31.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.72%.

Shares Statistics:

NWSA traded an average of 4.02M shares per day over the past three months and 4714700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 376.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 374.29M. Insiders hold about 33.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.85% stake in the company. Shares short for NWSA as of 1761868800 were 11190323 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1759190400 on 8766160. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11190323 and a Short% of Float of 2.9899999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.2, NWSA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008009612. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.9.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.31B to a low estimate of $2.28B. As of. The current estimate, News Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.24BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.06B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.45BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.26B and the low estimate is $8.84B.