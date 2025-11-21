Investor’s Delight: RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Closes Weak at 39.59, Down -0.53

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) was $39.59 for the day, down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $39.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.84 million shares were traded. RELX stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RELX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 249.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.57.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 ’25 when ENGSTROM ERIK bought 50,000 shares for $51.07 per share.

ENGSTROM ERIK bought 50,000 shares of RELX for $2,572,000 on Feb 14 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELX now has a Market Capitalization of 72013987840 and an Enterprise Value of 80243638272. As of this moment, RELX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.417 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.944.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RELX is 0.79, which has changed by -0.13024473 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RELX has reached a high of $56.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.13%.

Shares Statistics:

RELX traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1934360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.82B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.39% stake in the company. Shares short for RELX as of 1761868800 were 968000 with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 1759190400 on 1276981. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 968000 and a Short% of Float of 0.05.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.643, RELX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.82. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01615578. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 63.56% for RELX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-07-01 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.71. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.43BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.63B and the low estimate is $10.11B.