Investor’s Delight: RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Closes Weak at 39.59, Down -0.53

Abby Carey

Companies

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) was $39.59 for the day, down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $39.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.84 million shares were traded. RELX stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RELX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 249.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.57.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 ’25 when ENGSTROM ERIK bought 50,000 shares for $51.07 per share.

ENGSTROM ERIK bought 50,000 shares of RELX for $2,572,000 on Feb 14 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELX now has a Market Capitalization of 72013987840 and an Enterprise Value of 80243638272. As of this moment, RELX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.417 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.944.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RELX is 0.79, which has changed by -0.13024473 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RELX has reached a high of $56.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.13%.

Shares Statistics:

RELX traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1934360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.82B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.39% stake in the company. Shares short for RELX as of 1761868800 were 968000 with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 1759190400 on 1276981. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 968000 and a Short% of Float of 0.05.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.643, RELX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.82. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01615578. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 63.56% for RELX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-07-01 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.71. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.43BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.63B and the low estimate is $10.11B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.