Investor’s Delight: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Closes Weak at 31.18, Down -2.13

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) was $31.18 for the day, down -2.13% from the previous closing price of $31.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.905 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RARE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 94.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 85.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 20, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 ’25 when Horn Howard sold 7,942 shares for $31.51 per share. The transaction valued at 250,252 led to the insider holds 98,227 shares of the business.

Huizenga Theodore Alan sold 64 shares of RARE for $1,867 on Sep 18 ’25. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 50,242 shares after completing the transaction at $29.17 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, KARAH PARSCHAUER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,450 shares for $31.17 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RARE now has a Market Capitalization of 3008170496 and an Enterprise Value of 3447640320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 327.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.467 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.777.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RARE is 0.18, which has changed by -0.3076923 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $50.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.29%.

Shares Statistics:

RARE traded an average of 1.47M shares per day over the past three months and 1227350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.76M. Insiders hold about 6.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.91% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of 1761868800 were 7144800 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1759190400 on 7654589. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7144800 and a Short% of Float of 7.670000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.49, with high estimates of -$1.04 and low estimates of -$1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.33 and -$6.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.8. EPS for the following year is -$4.51, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$2.81 and -$6.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $197M to a low estimate of $175.1M. As of. The current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s year-ago sales were $164.88MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.39M. There is a high estimate of $198.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $641.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $560.23MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $796.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.1M and the low estimate is $675.4M.

