Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Dakota Gold Corp (DC)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Dakota Gold Corp (AMEX: DC) closed the day trading at $3.93 down -5.30% from the previous closing price of $4.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. DC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.915.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.61 and its Current Ratio is at 11.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on September 06, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On September 12, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 16 ’25 when O’Rourke Stephen T. sold 50,000 shares for $5.34 per share. The transaction valued at 266,835 led to the insider holds 1,018,199 shares of the business.

O’Rourke Stephen T. sold 50,000 shares of DC for $238,565 on Oct 17 ’25. The Director now owns 968,199 shares after completing the transaction at $4.77 per share. On Oct 20 ’25, another insider, O’Rourke Stephen T., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $4.66 each. As a result, the insider received 233,245 and left with 918,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DC now has a Market Capitalization of 445120032 and an Enterprise Value of 437252576.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DC is 1.11, which has changed by 0.8444444 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DC has reached a high of $5.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.72%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DC traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DC traded about 715780 shares per day. A total of 112.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.34M. Insiders hold about 26.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.22% stake in the company. Shares short for DC as of 1761868800 were 2952027 with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 1759190400 on 2762833. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2952027 and a Short% of Float of 3.0.