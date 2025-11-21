Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Fiserv, Inc (FISV)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Fiserv, Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) closed the day trading at $59.77 down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $61.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.11 million shares were traded. FISV stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FISV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

On October 30, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $80.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 30 ’25 when FRITZ LANCE M bought 10,000 shares for $65.18 per share. The transaction valued at 651,800 led to the insider holds 13,086 shares of the business.

TRACY S BISIGNANO bought 348 shares of FISV for $47,289 on Aug 01 ’25. On Jul 22 ’25, another insider, FRANK J BISIGNANO, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 10,542 shares for $165.23 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FISV now has a Market Capitalization of 32490563584. As of this moment, Fiserv,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FISV has reached a high of $238.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -43.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.00%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FISV traded about 8.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FISV traded about 9387400 shares per day. A total of 537.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 533.34M. Insiders hold about 0.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.79% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 26.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Fiserv, Inc (FISV) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.79 and $8.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.6. EPS for the following year is $8.38, with 31.0 analysts recommending between $10.1 and $7.27.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $4.91B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.08B to a low estimate of $4.81B. As of. The current estimate, Fiserv, Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.9BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.82B. There is a high estimate of $4.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.75B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FISV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.12BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.48B and the low estimate is $19.69B.