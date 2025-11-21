Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) closed the day trading at $0.65 down -7.23% from the previous closing price of $0.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. ICCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7198 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6302.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ICCM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICCM now has a Market Capitalization of 44746660 and an Enterprise Value of 38529660. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.951 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.552.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ICCM is 1.14, which has changed by 0.17056859 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ICCM has reached a high of $1.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.27%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ICCM traded about 1.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ICCM traded about 424210 shares per day. A total of 68.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.31M. Insiders hold about 41.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ICCM as of 1761868800 were 1243994 with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 1759190400 on 591931. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1243994 and a Short% of Float of 8.76.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $901k in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $901k to a low estimate of $901k. As of. The current estimate, Icecure Medical Ltd’s year-ago sales were $875kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15M. There is a high estimate of $3.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $906k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.29MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.36M and the low estimate is $5.08M.