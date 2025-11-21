Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Novavax, Inc (NVAX)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) closed the day trading at $6.22 down -1.89% from the previous closing price of $6.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.9 million shares were traded. NVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.2.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when YOUNG JAMES F bought 10,000 shares for $7.59 per share.

YOUNG JAMES F bought 4,000 shares of NVAX for $24,406 on Apr 14 ’25. On Dec 13 ’24, another insider, King Rachel K., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,150 shares for $9.02 each. As a result, the insider received 37,435 and left with 14,770 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVAX now has a Market Capitalization of 1010743680 and an Enterprise Value of 518489632. As of this moment, Novavax,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 255.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.487 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.148.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVAX is 2.35, which has changed by -0.21144277 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVAX has reached a high of $11.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVAX traded about 5.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVAX traded about 5122080 shares per day. A total of 162.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.32M. Insiders hold about 8.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.61% stake in the company. Shares short for NVAX as of 1761868800 were 48322992 with a Short Ratio of 9.32, compared to 1759190400 on 43445298. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 48322992 and a Short% of Float of 29.849999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Novavax, Inc (NVAX) is the result of assessments by 7.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.87 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $90.26M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $167M to a low estimate of $71M. As of. The current estimate, Novavax, Inc’s year-ago sales were $88.31MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.53M. There is a high estimate of $172.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $682.16MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $441.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $249.69M.

