Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Salesforce Inc (CRM)’s Performance

Kevin Freeman

Business

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) closed the day trading at $225.37 down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $227.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.5 million shares were traded. CRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $231.0699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On September 04, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $335 to $280.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $370 to $315.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Benioff Marc sold 122 shares for $259.00 per share. The transaction valued at 31,598 led to the insider holds 11,911,571 shares of the business.

Benioff Marc sold 2,250 shares of CRM for $580,940 on Oct 31 ’25. The Chair and CEO now owns 11,911,571 shares after completing the transaction at $258.20 per share. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, Benioff Marc, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 2,250 shares for $256.82 each. As a result, the insider received 577,848 and left with 11,911,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRM now has a Market Capitalization of 215453712384 and an Enterprise Value of 213378760704. As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.402 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.685.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRM is 1.27, which has changed by -0.32134134 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $369.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $225.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.62%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRM traded about 8.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRM traded about 6739030 shares per day. A total of 955.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 927.04M. Insiders hold about 2.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.51% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of 1761868800 were 16845911 with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 1759190400 on 17850737. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16845911 and a Short% of Float of 1.82.

Dividends & Splits

CRM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.65, up from 1.632 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007161664. The current Payout Ratio is 25.15% for CRM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-04-18 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Salesforce Inc (CRM) involves the perspectives of 44.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.04, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $2.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.66 and $10.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.35. EPS for the following year is $12.71, with 53.0 analysts recommending between $13.9 and $11.37.

Revenue Estimates

40 analysts predict $10.27B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.35B to a low estimate of $10.23B. As of. The current estimate, Salesforce Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.44BFor the next quarter, 40 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.91B. There is a high estimate of $11.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.81B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.9BBased on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.74B and the low estimate is $44.01B.

