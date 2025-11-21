Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Salesforce Inc (CRM)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) closed the day trading at $225.37 down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $227.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.5 million shares were traded. CRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $231.0699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On September 04, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $335 to $280.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $370 to $315.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Benioff Marc sold 122 shares for $259.00 per share. The transaction valued at 31,598 led to the insider holds 11,911,571 shares of the business.

Benioff Marc sold 2,250 shares of CRM for $580,940 on Oct 31 ’25. The Chair and CEO now owns 11,911,571 shares after completing the transaction at $258.20 per share. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, Benioff Marc, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 2,250 shares for $256.82 each. As a result, the insider received 577,848 and left with 11,911,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRM now has a Market Capitalization of 215453712384 and an Enterprise Value of 213378760704. As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.402 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.685.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRM is 1.27, which has changed by -0.32134134 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $369.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $225.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.62%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRM traded about 8.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRM traded about 6739030 shares per day. A total of 955.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 927.04M. Insiders hold about 2.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.51% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of 1761868800 were 16845911 with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 1759190400 on 17850737. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16845911 and a Short% of Float of 1.82.

Dividends & Splits

CRM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.65, up from 1.632 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007161664. The current Payout Ratio is 25.15% for CRM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-04-18 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Salesforce Inc (CRM) involves the perspectives of 44.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.04, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $2.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.66 and $10.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.35. EPS for the following year is $12.71, with 53.0 analysts recommending between $13.9 and $11.37.

Revenue Estimates

40 analysts predict $10.27B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.35B to a low estimate of $10.23B. As of. The current estimate, Salesforce Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.44BFor the next quarter, 40 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.91B. There is a high estimate of $11.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.81B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.9BBased on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.74B and the low estimate is $44.01B.