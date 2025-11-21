Janus International Group Inc (JBI)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 5.75, Down -1.88

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Janus International Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $5.75, down -1.88% from its previous closing price of $5.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. JBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.725.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.57 and its Current Ratio is at 3.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 04, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $7.50 from $12 previously.

On April 15, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBI now has a Market Capitalization of 798627328 and an Enterprise Value of 1243716736. As of this moment, Janus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.399 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.902.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JBI is 1.53, which has changed by -0.18497914 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JBI has reached a high of $10.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.85%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JBI traded 998.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2324360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.38M. Insiders hold about 4.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.92% stake in the company. Shares short for JBI as of 1761868800 were 3507899 with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 1759190400 on 3177404. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3507899 and a Short% of Float of 2.96.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Janus International Group Inc (JBI) reflects the combined expertise of 4.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $217.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.1M to a low estimate of $214.15M. As of. The current estimate, Janus International Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $230.8MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.6M. There is a high estimate of $206.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $203.68M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $880M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $872.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $875.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.8MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $889.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $902.92M and the low estimate is $879.55M.

