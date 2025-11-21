KBR Inc (KBR)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, KBR Inc’s stock clocked out at $39.78, down -1.78% from its previous closing price of $40.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. KBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.765.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

On July 02, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when Bradie Stuart sold 20,000 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,056,246 led to the insider holds 802,361 shares of the business.

Bradie Stuart bought 20,000 shares of KBR for $1,056,247 on Jun 18 ’25. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, Conlon Gregory Sean, who serves as the Chief Digital & Development of the company, sold 19,000 shares for $50.59 each. As a result, the insider received 961,149 and left with 63,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KBR now has a Market Capitalization of 5125320192 and an Enterprise Value of 7448079872. As of this moment, KBR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.926 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.937.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KBR is 0.55, which has changed by -0.3275776 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KBR has reached a high of $62.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KBR traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 925500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.14M. Insiders hold about 1.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.56% stake in the company. Shares short for KBR as of 1761868800 were 4472800 with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 1759190400 on 4561039. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4472800 and a Short% of Float of 4.0.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.645, KBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015925925. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.02.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of KBR Inc (KBR) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 7.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.81. EPS for the following year is $4.1, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $3.77.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.04B to a low estimate of $1.85B. As of. The current estimate, KBR Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.12BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B. There is a high estimate of $2.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.68B and the low estimate is $7.86B.