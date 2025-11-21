Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Nora Barnes

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Kinross Gold Corp’s stock clocked out at $24.22, down -5.24% from its previous closing price of $25.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.88 million shares were traded. KGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.065 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KGC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on August 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KGC now has a Market Capitalization of 29609521152 and an Enterprise Value of 30397976576. As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.717 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.073.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KGC is 0.72, which has changed by 1.5357144 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $27.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.39%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KGC traded 15.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9457630 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.21B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.20B. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.86% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of 1761868800 were 23269427 with a Short Ratio of 1.54, compared to 1759190400 on 28074085.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.125, KGC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.004890454. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.87. The current Payout Ratio is 15.79% for KGC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-02-03 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) is underway, with the input of 8.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.93B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.99B to a low estimate of $1.86B. As of. The current estimate, Kinross Gold Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.42BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.91B and the low estimate is $6.02B.

