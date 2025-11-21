Market Highlights: Ero Copper Corp (ERO) Ends on a Low Note at 20.94

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) closed at $20.94 in the last session, down -4.64% from day before closing price of $21.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. ERO stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ERO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERO now has a Market Capitalization of 2180988416 and an Enterprise Value of 2859913984. As of this moment, Ero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.862 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.15.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ERO is 1.20, which has changed by 0.38200128 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ERO has reached a high of $24.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.40%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ERO traded on average about 939.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 895350 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 103.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.45M. Insiders hold about 8.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ERO as of 1761868800 were 5490837 with a Short Ratio of 5.84, compared to 1759190400 on 5312052.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $3.69, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $425.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $472.28M to a low estimate of $390.21M. As of. The current estimate, Ero Copper Corp’s year-ago sales were $174.57MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $376.03M. There is a high estimate of $424.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $327.59M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $670.19MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.42B.