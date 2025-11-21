Market Highlights: McEwen Inc (MUX) Ends on a Low Note at 16.3

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of McEwen Inc (NYSE: MUX) closed at $16.3 in the last session, down -8.38% from day before closing price of $17.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. MUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.325.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MUX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On September 10, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.20.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2019, with a $4.20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when Spears Stephan Michael sold 12,600 shares for $14.35 per share. The transaction valued at 180,781 led to the insider holds 3,814 shares of the business.

Brissenden Richard W. sold 11,203 shares of MUX for $166,772 on Sep 22 ’25. The Director now owns 9,405 shares after completing the transaction at $14.89 per share. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, Chan Jeffrey, who serves as the VP – Finance of the company, sold 13,333 shares for $14.89 each. As a result, the insider received 198,526 and left with 2,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUX now has a Market Capitalization of 888031360 and an Enterprise Value of 1021512320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.137 whereas that against EBITDA is 60.513.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MUX is 1.07, which has changed by 1.0880282 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MUX has reached a high of $24.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MUX traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1216480 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.87M. Insiders hold about 15.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.12% stake in the company. Shares short for MUX as of 1761868800 were 7883883 with a Short Ratio of 4.70, compared to 1759190400 on 6398455. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7883883 and a Short% of Float of 14.549999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for McEwen Inc (MUX) reflects the collective analysis of 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $69.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.1M to a low estimate of $63.4M. As of. The current estimate, McEwen Inc’s year-ago sales were $33.52MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.7M. There is a high estimate of $42.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $208.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $186.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $199.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $174.48MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $305.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $461.5M and the low estimate is $173.2M.