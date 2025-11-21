Market Highlights: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Ends on a Low Note at 31.16

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) closed at $31.16 in the last session, down -2.38% from day before closing price of $31.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.69 million shares were traded. LUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LUV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

On July 15, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when Feinberg Sarah bought 1,500 shares for $30.01 per share. The transaction valued at 45,008 led to the insider holds 14,229 shares of the business.

SARETSKY GREGG A bought 3,345 shares of LUV for $100,447 on Aug 06 ’25. The Director now owns 23,644 shares after completing the transaction at $30.03 per share. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, Green Ryan C., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,910 shares for $32.94 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUV now has a Market Capitalization of 16364849152 and an Enterprise Value of 18747590656. As of this moment, Southwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.126.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LUV is 1.15, which has changed by 0.0040893555 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has reached a high of $37.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.22%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LUV traded on average about 8.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7479890 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 517.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 510.56M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.15% stake in the company. Shares short for LUV as of 1761868800 were 33537516 with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 1759190400 on 33930195. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33537516 and a Short% of Float of 7.5.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LUV is 0.72, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022556392. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 95.45% for LUV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-02-16 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.