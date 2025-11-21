Market Highlights: Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) Ends on a Low Note at 13.34

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (AMEX: SPPP) closed at $13.34 in the last session, down -1.84% from day before closing price of $13.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. SPPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.32.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPPP now has a Market Capitalization of 538038144. As of this moment, Sprott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.28.

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPPP is 0.29, which has changed by 0.37829614 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPPP has reached a high of $15.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.98%.

According to the various share statistics, SPPP traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 650260 shares per day over the past 10 days. Shares short for SPPP as of 1761868800 were 44634 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1759190400 on 295970.