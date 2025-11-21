Market Highlights: Transocean Ltd (RIG) Ends on a Low Note at 3.84

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) closed at $3.84 in the last session, down -6.34% from day before closing price of $4.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45.29 million shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

On December 18, 2024, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on December 06, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Mackenzie Roderick James sold 53,769 shares for $3.86 per share. The transaction valued at 207,548 led to the insider holds 247,072 shares of the business.

RODERICK J MACKENZIE bought 53,769 shares of RIG for $207,457 on Oct 31 ’25. On Oct 24 ’25, another insider, Long Brady K, who serves as the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 97,090 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 388,360 and left with 1,161,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIG now has a Market Capitalization of 4229533952 and an Enterprise Value of 9903908864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.557 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.526.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RIG is 1.38, which has changed by -0.05529952 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $4.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.26%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RIG traded on average about 46.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 41301540 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 948.99M. Insiders hold about 13.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of 1761868800 were 128128735 with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 1759190400 on 155085175. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 128128735 and a Short% of Float of 12.83.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Transocean Ltd (RIG) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1B. As of. The current estimate, Transocean Ltd’s year-ago sales were $952MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $999.54M. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $982.84M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.52BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.8B.