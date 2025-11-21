Market Insight: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $158.6

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) closed at $158.6 down -5.41% from its previous closing price of $167.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.16 million shares were traded. AEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 31, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $110.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEM now has a Market Capitalization of 79624585216 and an Enterprise Value of 82142830592. As of this moment, Agnico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.773 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.916.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEM is 0.62, which has changed by 1.0063419 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has reached a high of $187.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.65%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEM has traded an average of 2.94M shares per day and 2302990 over the past ten days. A total of 502.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 501.63M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.83% stake in the company. Shares short for AEM as of 1761868800 were 5523398 with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 1759190400 on 7463070. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5523398 and a Short% of Float of 1.15.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEM is 1.60, from 1.6 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009542554. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) is the result of assessments by 10.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $3.14 and low estimates of $2.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.33 and $7.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.0. EPS for the following year is $10.15, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $12.6 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.24B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.38B to a low estimate of $3.13B. As of. The current estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.22BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21B. There is a high estimate of $3.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.12B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.29BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.95B and the low estimate is $10.98B.