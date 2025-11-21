Market Insight: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $74.12

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) closed at $74.12 down -4.79% from its previous closing price of $77.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. ACLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Axcelis Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.32 and its Current Ratio is at 4.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On October 02, 2025, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $105.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 ’25 when KURTZWEIL JOHN T sold 1,682 shares for $61.93 per share. The transaction valued at 104,166 led to the insider holds 35,050 shares of the business.

JOHN THOMAS KURTZWEIL bought 1,682 shares of ACLS for $104,159 on May 20 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACLS now has a Market Capitalization of 2328765952 and an Enterprise Value of 2036375552. As of this moment, Axcelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.387 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.732.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACLS is 1.72, which has changed by 0.062363505 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACLS has reached a high of $102.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACLS has traded an average of 628.79K shares per day and 566570 over the past ten days. A total of 31.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.33M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.67% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLS as of 1761868800 were 4379799 with a Short Ratio of 6.97, compared to 1759190400 on 3961139. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4379799 and a Short% of Float of 20.719999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $4.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $5.0 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $215.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $215.55M to a low estimate of $214.68M. As of. The current estimate, Axcelis Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $252.42MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $209.93M. There is a high estimate of $215.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $816.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $815.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $815.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $873.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $892.1M and the low estimate is $850M.