Market Insight: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $1.3

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GREE) closed at $1.3 up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has increased by $1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. GREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 29, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 ’25 when Mulvihill Christian sold 609 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,261 led to the insider holds 97,409 shares of the business.

Mulvihill Christian sold 627 shares of GREE for $915 on Sep 16 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 98,018 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Mulvihill Christian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 615 shares for $1.36 each. As a result, the insider received 836 and left with 98,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GREE now has a Market Capitalization of 20538696 and an Enterprise Value of 58490716. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.942 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.399.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GREE is 4.46, which has changed by -0.3962264 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GREE has reached a high of $2.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.88%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GREE has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 5398980 over the past ten days. A total of 12.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.85M. Insiders hold about 31.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.94% stake in the company. Shares short for GREE as of 1761868800 were 346264 with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 1759190400 on 298113. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 346264 and a Short% of Float of 3.2800000000000002.