Market Insight: Iamgold Corp (IAG)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $12.78

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG) closed at $12.78 down -6.51% from its previous closing price of $13.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.4 million shares were traded. IAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Iamgold Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IAG now has a Market Capitalization of 7380352000 and an Enterprise Value of 8656651264. As of this moment, Iamgold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.874 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.331.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IAG is 1.35, which has changed by 1.3982456 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IAG has reached a high of $14.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.06%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IAG has traded an average of 13.44M shares per day and 9535630 over the past ten days. A total of 575.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 570.21M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.95% stake in the company. Shares short for IAG as of 1761868800 were 11224733 with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 1759190400 on 16242728.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Iamgold Corp (IAG) is currently drawing attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $919M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $919M to a low estimate of $919M. As of. The current estimate, Iamgold Corp’s year-ago sales were $469.9M

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.78B and the low estimate is $3.33B.