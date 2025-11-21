Market Insight: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $13.03

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) closed at $13.03 down -7.46% from its previous closing price of $14.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.67 million shares were traded. OSCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oscar Health Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 14, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On July 25, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Schlosser Mario sold 286,182 shares for $15.27 per share. The transaction valued at 4,369,999 led to the insider holds 501,148 shares of the business.

Schlosser Mario sold 105,300 shares of OSCR for $1,584,765 on Nov 12 ’25. The President of Technology & CTO now owns 501,148 shares after completing the transaction at $15.05 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, MARIO T SCHLOSSER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 105,300 shares for $15.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSCR now has a Market Capitalization of 3752081920 and an Enterprise Value of 1430827520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.127 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.945.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSCR is 1.93, which has changed by -0.13672596 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has reached a high of $23.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSCR has traded an average of 16.91M shares per day and 19564800 over the past ten days. A total of 225.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.94M. Insiders hold about 21.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.23% stake in the company. Shares short for OSCR as of 1761868800 were 37344856 with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 1759190400 on 41969509. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37344856 and a Short% of Float of 18.08.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) involves the perspectives of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2B to a low estimate of $3.04B. As of. The current estimate, Oscar Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.39BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.09B. There is a high estimate of $3.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.85B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.18BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.21B and the low estimate is $11.1B.