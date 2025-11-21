Market Insights: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)’s Notable Drop of -5.79%, Closing at $305.39

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Carpenter Technology Corp’s stock clocked out at $305.39, down -5.79% from its previous closing price of $324.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. CRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $331.525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $304.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.37 and its Current Ratio is at 4.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On November 22, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $220.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on November 22, 2024, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when KAROL STEVEN E sold 3,433 shares for $245.78 per share. The transaction valued at 843,773 led to the insider holds 180,000 shares of the business.

STEVEN KAROL bought 3,433 shares of CRS for $843,773 on Sep 09 ’25. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, INGLIS I MARTIN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,691 shares for $244.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,391,704 and left with 6,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRS now has a Market Capitalization of 15223721984 and an Enterprise Value of 16644971520. As of this moment, Carpenter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.753 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.729.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRS is 1.30, which has changed by 0.7937579 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRS has reached a high of $342.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.35%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRS traded 910.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 773210 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.82M. Insiders hold about 4.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.52% stake in the company. Shares short for CRS as of 1761868800 were 2540735 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1759190400 on 3752850. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2540735 and a Short% of Float of 5.25.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.8, CRS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0024679932. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51. The current Payout Ratio is 10.79% for CRS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-11-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) involves the perspectives of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $2.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.3 and $9.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.12. EPS for the following year is $11.33, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $12.65 and $8.37.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $733.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $742.7M to a low estimate of $721.57M. As of. The current estimate, Carpenter Technology Corp’s year-ago sales were $676.9MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $794.6M. There is a high estimate of $810.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $771.71M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.88BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.54B and the low estimate is $3.26B.