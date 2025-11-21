Market Insights: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)’s Notable Drop of -2.22%, Closing at $15.84

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Iridium Communications Inc’s stock clocked out at $15.84, down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $16.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. IRDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.435 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.725.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IRDM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.93 and its Current Ratio is at 2.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.02.

On September 09, 2025, BWS Financial Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On May 05, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $34.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on May 05, 2025, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when FITZPATRICK THOMAS sold 20,839 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 375,102 led to the insider holds 231,034 shares of the business.

DESCH MATTHEW J bought 20,000 shares of IRDM for $346,600 on Oct 30 ’25. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 1,127,019 shares after completing the transaction at $17.33 per share. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, THOMAS FITZPATRICK, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,839 shares for $18.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRDM now has a Market Capitalization of 1680844544 and an Enterprise Value of 3380481536. As of this moment, Iridium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.878 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.599.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IRDM is 0.64, which has changed by -0.43097997 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IRDM has reached a high of $34.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.02%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IRDM traded 2.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1909900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.97M. Insiders hold about 13.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.03% stake in the company. Shares short for IRDM as of 1761868800 were 9489072 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1759190400 on 10340159. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9489072 and a Short% of Float of 14.109999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $219.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $221.14M to a low estimate of $217.25M. As of. The current estimate, Iridium Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $212.99MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $218.59M. There is a high estimate of $222.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $213.19M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $879.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $875.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $877.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $830.68MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $900.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $931.64M and the low estimate is $859.83M.