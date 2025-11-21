Market Insights: Linde Plc (LIN)’s Notable Drop of -1.14%, Closing at $408.51

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Linde Plc’s stock clocked out at $408.51, down -1.14% from its previous closing price of $413.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.68 million shares were traded. LIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $415.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $408.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On November 03, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $500.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $535.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when ANGEL STEPHEN F sold 50,309 shares for $473.38 per share. The transaction valued at 23,815,274 led to the insider holds 480,543 shares of the business.

ANGEL STEPHEN F bought 50,309 shares of LIN for $23,815,303 on Aug 07 ’25. On May 22 ’25, another insider, Durbin Sean, who serves as the Executive VP, North America of the company, sold 7,261 shares for $456.42 each. As a result, the insider received 3,314,272 and left with 8,151 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIN now has a Market Capitalization of 191554240512 and an Enterprise Value of 215829299200. As of this moment, Linde’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.442 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.413.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIN is 0.85, which has changed by -0.092007816 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIN has reached a high of $486.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $408.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.11%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LIN traded 2.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2651610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 466.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.51M. Insiders hold about 0.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.55% stake in the company. Shares short for LIN as of 1761868800 were 6291058 with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 1759190400 on 5568396. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6291058 and a Short% of Float of 1.35.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.89, LIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.89. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014254598. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32. The current Payout Ratio is 40.83% for LIN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-12-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 19.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Linde Plc (LIN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.26, with high estimates of $4.35 and low estimates of $4.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.47 and $16.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.42. EPS for the following year is $17.85, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $18.35 and $17.3.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $8.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.02B to a low estimate of $8.5B. As of. The current estimate, Linde Plc’s year-ago sales were $8.28BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.53B. There is a high estimate of $8.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.34B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.01BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.85B and the low estimate is $34.75B.