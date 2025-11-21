Market Insights: O-I Glass Inc (OI)’s Notable Gain of 0.08%, Closing at $12.71

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, O-I Glass Inc’s stock clocked out at $12.71, up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $12.7. In other words, the price has increased by $0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. OI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.73.

On July 18, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when Haudrich John bought 2,289 shares for $13.05 per share. The transaction valued at 29,879 led to the insider holds 459,395 shares of the business.

ABRAHAMS DARROW A bought 3,828 shares of OI for $49,952 on Aug 05 ’25. The SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary now owns 184,447 shares after completing the transaction at $13.05 per share. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Hardie Gordon, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $13.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,805 and bolstered with 515,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OI now has a Market Capitalization of 1958271232 and an Enterprise Value of 6653650432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.031 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.422.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OI is 0.75, which has changed by -0.011673152 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OI has reached a high of $16.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.45%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OI traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1501070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.95M. Insiders hold about 2.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.18% stake in the company. Shares short for OI as of 1761868800 were 9179268 with a Short Ratio of 6.01, compared to 1759190400 on 8698666. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9179268 and a Short% of Float of 8.49.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of O-I Glass Inc (OI) is currently drawing attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of. The current estimate, O-I Glass Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.53BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.53BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.69B and the low estimate is $6.44B.