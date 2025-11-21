Market Insights: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s Notable Drop of -2.39%, Closing at $153.33

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Texas Instruments Inc’s stock clocked out at $153.33, down -2.39% from its previous closing price of $157.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.62 million shares were traded. TXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $159.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TXN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on October 23, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $195 from $220 previously.

On October 22, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $210 to $200.

Mizuho Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Witzsche Christine sold 1,000 shares for $164.31 per share. The transaction valued at 164,306 led to the insider holds 20,821 shares of the business.

CHRISTINE WITZSCHE bought 1,000 shares of TXN for $164,306 on Nov 13 ’25. On Jul 21 ’25, another insider, BLINN MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 0 shares for $216.75 each. As a result, the insider received 72 and left with 3,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXN now has a Market Capitalization of 139398004736 and an Enterprise Value of 148179173376. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.582 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.961.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TXN is 0.99, which has changed by -0.20741677 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TXN has reached a high of $221.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.31%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TXN traded 7.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7072360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 909.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 907.11M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.55% stake in the company. Shares short for TXN as of 1761868800 were 17620587 with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 1759190400 on 18457520. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17620587 and a Short% of Float of 2.16.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.44, TXN has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.034629833. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 101.23% for TXN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-05-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) is the result of assessments by 30.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.48. EPS for the following year is $6.16, with 33.0 analysts recommending between $6.96 and $5.24.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 30 analysts expect revenue to total $4.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.67B to a low estimate of $4.4B. As of. The current estimate, Texas Instruments Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.01BFor the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.43B. There is a high estimate of $4.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.28B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.64BBased on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.54B and the low estimate is $17.75B.